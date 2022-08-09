Independent Director Matthew Jozoff Just Bought 25% More Shares In AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Matthew Jozoff, the Independent Director of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) recently shelled out US$59k to buy stock, at US$7.41 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 25%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Executive Chairman of the Board David Roberts made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$10.25 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.45). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While AG Mortgage Investment Trust insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MITT Insider Trading Volume August 9th 2022

Insider Ownership Of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that AG Mortgage Investment Trust insiders own about US$8.4m worth of shares (which is 5.0% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The AG Mortgage Investment Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AG Mortgage Investment Trust. For example - AG Mortgage Investment Trust has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

