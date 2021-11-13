Independent Director Martha Notaras Just Bought 196% More Shares In Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Investors who take an interest in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Martha Notaras, recently paid US$94.33 per share to buy US$150k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 196%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Palomar Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Britt Morries, sold US$197k worth of shares at a price of US$63.39 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$92.72. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 28% of Britt Morries's holding. Britt Morries was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.69k shares worth US$223k. But they sold 3.10k shares for US$197k. Overall, Palomar Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$83.05 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PLMR Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Palomar Holdings insiders own 5.0% of the company, worth about US$118m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Palomar Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Palomar Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Palomar Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

