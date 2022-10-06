Independent Director Marshall Lux Just Bought 72% More Shares In New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Marshall Lux, the Independent Director of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) recently shelled out US$52k to buy stock, at US$8.63 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 72%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At New York Community Bancorp

The Independent Director Ronald Rosenfeld made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$232k worth of shares at a price of US$9.27 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$9.01. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months New York Community Bancorp insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:NYCB Insider Trading Volume October 6th 2022

Insider Ownership Of New York Community Bancorp

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.6% of New York Community Bancorp shares, worth about US$68m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At New York Community Bancorp Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in New York Community Bancorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - New York Community Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

