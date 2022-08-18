Independent Director Mark Kroll Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

Some Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Mark Kroll, recently sold a substantial US$591k worth of stock at a price of US$73.71 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 37% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Haemonetics

In fact, the recent sale by Mark Kroll was the biggest sale of Haemonetics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$75.96). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 37% of Mark Kroll's holding.

Insiders in Haemonetics didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:HAE Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.7% of Haemonetics shares, worth about US$27m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Haemonetics Tell Us?

Insiders sold Haemonetics shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Haemonetics is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Haemonetics you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.