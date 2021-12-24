Independent Director Lisa Jamieson Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

We note that the Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Independent Director, Lisa Jamieson, recently sold US$54k worth of stock for US$21.56 per share. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 36%, hardly encouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Forestar Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive VP James Allen bought US$74k worth of shares at a price of US$20.77 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$21.39 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 5.80k shares worth US$118k. On the other hand they divested 6.50k shares, for US$136k. In total, Forestar Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FOR Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Forestar Group insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$2.6m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Forestar Group Insiders?

Insiders sold Forestar Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Forestar Group is growing earnings. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we're not rushing to buy, to say the least. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Forestar Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

