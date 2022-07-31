Independent Director Laura O'Shaughnessy Just Bought 64% More Shares In Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Potential Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Laura O'Shaughnessy, recently bought US$100k worth of stock, paying US$175 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 64%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Acuity Brands

Notably, that recent purchase by Laura O'Shaughnessy is the biggest insider purchase of Acuity Brands shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$182 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Acuity Brands insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Laura O'Shaughnessy was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AYI Insider Trading Volume July 31st 2022

Acuity Brands is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.5% of Acuity Brands shares, worth about US$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Acuity Brands Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Acuity Brands shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

But note: Acuity Brands may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.