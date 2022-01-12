Independent Director Laura Desmond Just Bought 3.5% More Shares In Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Potential Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Laura Desmond, recently bought US$500k worth of stock, paying US$514 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adobe

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Shantanu Narayen, for US$25m worth of shares, at about US$622 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$530). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Adobe insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ADBE Insider Trading Volume January 12th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Adobe insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$622m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Adobe Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Adobe insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Adobe. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Adobe and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

