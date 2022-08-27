Independent Director Kevin DeNuccio Just Bought 5.0% More Shares In Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Independent Director, Kevin DeNuccio, recently bought US$69k worth of stock, for US$13.72 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 5.0%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Kevin DeNuccio was not their only acquisition of Marathon Digital Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$9.63 per share in a US$149k purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$11.35. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Kevin DeNuccio purchased 20.42k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$10.63. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:MARA Insider Trading Volume August 27th 2022

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Marathon Digital Holdings insiders own about US$70m worth of shares. That equates to 5.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Marathon Digital Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Marathon Digital Holdings. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Marathon Digital Holdings (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

