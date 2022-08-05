Independent Director John Barr Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Some Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, John Barr, recently sold a substantial US$580k worth of stock at a price of US$116 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 58% of their entire holding.

The Chairman & CEO, Roger Penske, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.7m worth of shares at a price of US$115 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$116). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.1% of Roger Penske's holding.

Penske Automotive Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year.

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Penske Automotive Group insiders own 2.0% of the company, currently worth about US$169m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Penske Automotive Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Penske Automotive Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

