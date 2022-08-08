Independent Director Joanne Minieri Just Bought 49% More Shares In Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Joanne Minieri, the Independent Director of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) recently shelled out US$94k to buy stock, at US$23.45 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 49%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Virtu Financial

The Executive VP of Markets & Global Head of Execution Services, Stephen Cavoli, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$29.52 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$24.16). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Virtu Financial shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:VIRT Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.2% of Virtu Financial shares, worth about US$51m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Virtu Financial Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Virtu Financial insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Virtu Financial you should know about.

But note: Virtu Financial may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.