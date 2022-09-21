Independent Director Jeffrey Keenan Just Bought 17% More Shares In Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Those following along with Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Jeffrey Keenan, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$897k on stock at an average price of US$24.44. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 17%.

Mativ Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Jeffrey Keenan was the biggest purchase of Mativ Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$25.14. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Mativ Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:MATV Insider Trading Volume September 21st 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Mativ Holdings insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 2.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mativ Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Mativ Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Mativ Holdings (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

