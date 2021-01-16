Independent Director Jeffrey Fisher Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

We wouldn't blame PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jeffrey Fisher, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.0m selling shares at an average price of US$100.00. That sale reduced their total holding by 25% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PriceSmart

In fact, the recent sale by Jeffrey Fisher was the biggest sale of PriceSmart shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$96.04. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

PriceSmart insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:PSMT Insider Trading Volume January 16th 2021

Does PriceSmart Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that PriceSmart insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$301m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The PriceSmart Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that PriceSmart is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with PriceSmart and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

