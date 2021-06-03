Independent Director Jay Hoag Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

We wouldn't blame Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jay Hoag, the Independent Director recently netted about US$10m selling shares at an average price of US$144. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 73% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Electronic Arts

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Director Jay Hoag was not their only sale of Electronic Arts shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$147 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$141. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Electronic Arts insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:EA Insider Trading Volume June 3rd 2021

I will like Electronic Arts better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Electronic Arts Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Electronic Arts insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$198m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Electronic Arts Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Electronic Arts. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Electronic Arts and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But note: Electronic Arts may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

