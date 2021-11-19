Independent Director James Scopa Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

We'd be surprised if Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, James Scopa, recently sold US$109k worth of stock at US$2.18 per share. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 94% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adverum Biotechnologies

The Independent Director Dawn Svoronos made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$200k worth of shares at a price of US$10.02 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.04). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$613k for 58.60k shares. But they sold 67.30k shares for US$296k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Adverum Biotechnologies insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:ADVM Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Adverum Biotechnologies insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$4.0m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Adverum Biotechnologies Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Adverum Biotechnologies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. But insiders own relatively little of the company, from what we can see. So the company doesn't look great on this analysis. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Adverum Biotechnologies you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

