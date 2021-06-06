Independent Director James Groch Just Bought 120% More Shares In WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, James Groch, recently bought a whopping US$605k worth of stock, at a price of US$202. That increased their holding by a full 120%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At WEX

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President of Global Fleet, Scott Phillips, for US$3.9m worth of shares, at about US$210 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$204. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, WEX insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WEX Insider Trading Volume June 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of WEX

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that WEX insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$76m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About WEX Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The more recent transactions are a positive, but WEX insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in WEX.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

