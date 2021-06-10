Independent Director James Engebretsen Just Bought 72% More Shares In Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, James Engebretsen, recently bought a whopping US$507k worth of stock, at a price of US$101. That purchase boosted their holding by 72%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by James Engebretsen is the biggest insider purchase of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$101). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 7.00k shares for US$637k. On the other hand they divested 2.30k shares, for US$199k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Federal Agricultural Mortgage insiders. Their average price was about US$91.01. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AGM Insider Trading Volume June 10th 2021

Insider Ownership of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Federal Agricultural Mortgage insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Federal Agricultural Mortgage you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

