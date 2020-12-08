Independent Director Henry Alpert Just Bought 8.0% More Shares In Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

Investors who take an interest in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Henry Alpert, recently paid US$20.02 per share to buy US$100k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 8.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Griffon

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Ronald Kramer, for US$11m worth of shares, at about US$21.50 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$19.63. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Ronald Kramer was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$367k for 23.58k shares. But insiders sold 500.00k shares worth US$11m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GFF Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2020

Does Griffon Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Griffon insiders own 6.2% of the company, worth about US$67m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Griffon Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. We don't take much heart from transactions by Griffon insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Griffon you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

