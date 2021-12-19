Independent Director Hadi Partovi Just Bought 25% More Shares In Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Director, Hadi Partovi, recently bought a whopping US$10m worth of stock, at a price of US$142. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 25%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Axon Enterprise

In fact, the recent purchase by Hadi Partovi was the biggest purchase of Axon Enterprise shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$145. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Axon Enterprise insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 72.78k shares for US$10m. On the other hand they divested 270.02k shares, for US$37m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Axon Enterprise shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AXON Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of Axon Enterprise

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Axon Enterprise insiders own 5.3% of the company, worth about US$527m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Axon Enterprise Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by some insiders , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Axon Enterprise insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Axon Enterprise you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

