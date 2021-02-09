Independent Director George Morrow Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

We wouldn't blame Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that George Morrow, the Independent Director recently netted about US$9.4m selling shares at an average price of US$625. That sale reduced their total holding by 48% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Align Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Joseph Hogan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$37m worth of shares at a price of US$474 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$615). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 41% of Joseph Hogan's stake.

Insiders in Align Technology didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ALGN Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2021

Does Align Technology Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Align Technology insiders own 3.8% of the company, currently worth about US$1.9b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Align Technology Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Align Technology shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Align Technology is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Align Technology has 4 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

