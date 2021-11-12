Independent Director George Buhl Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

We wouldn't blame Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that George Buhl, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.1m selling shares at an average price of US$54.21. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 29%, which is notable but not too bad.

Assured Guaranty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Deputy Chairman, Dominic Frederico, for US$5.2m worth of shares, at about US$44.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$53.48, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.5% of Dominic Frederico's holding.

In the last year Assured Guaranty insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AGO Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2021

I will like Assured Guaranty better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Assured Guaranty insiders own about US$206m worth of shares (which is 5.5% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Assured Guaranty Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Assured Guaranty stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Assured Guaranty. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Assured Guaranty.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.