Independent Director George Baker Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Investors who take an interest in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) should definitely note that the Independent Director, George Baker, recently paid US$17.98 per share to buy US$243k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Corcept Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director George Baker was not their only acquisition of Corcept Therapeutics shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$12.50 per share in a US$578k purchase. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$18.32. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

George Baker bought a total of 59.75k shares over the year at an average price of US$13.73. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:CORT Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2020

Insider Ownership of Corcept Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Corcept Therapeutics insiders own 9.8% of the company, worth about US$208m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Corcept Therapeutics Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Corcept Therapeutics. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Corcept Therapeutics. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Corcept Therapeutics and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

