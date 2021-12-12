Independent Director Gary Hultquist Just Bought 80% More Shares In Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Investors who take an interest in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Gary Hultquist, recently paid US$16.27 per share to buy US$211k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 80%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kinder Morgan

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the VP & President of Natural Gas Pipelines, Thomas Martin, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$17.08 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$16.16. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Thomas Martin was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 29.00k shares for US$472k. On the other hand they divested 66.61k shares, for US$1.1m. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:KMI Insider Trading Volume December 12th 2021

Insider Ownership of Kinder Morgan

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Kinder Morgan insiders own 14% of the company, currently worth about US$5.1b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Kinder Morgan Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The recent buying by some insiders , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Kinder Morgan insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Kinder Morgan you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

