Independent Director Gary Hinkle Just Bought 1.2% More Shares In Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Potential Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Gary Hinkle, recently bought US$105k worth of stock, paying US$21.17 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.2%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Summit Financial Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Gary Hinkle was not the only time they bought Summit Financial Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$19.95 per share in a US$141k purchase. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$22.19 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Summit Financial Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 30.23k shares worth US$625k. On the other hand they divested 15.55k shares, for US$420k. Overall, Summit Financial Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SMMF Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Summit Financial Group insiders own about US$39m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Summit Financial Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Summit Financial Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Summit Financial Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

