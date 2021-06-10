Independent Director Diana Cantor Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

We wouldn't blame Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Diana Cantor, the Independent Director recently netted about US$2.6m selling shares at an average price of US$436. That sale reduced their total holding by 43% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Domino's Pizza Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Diana Cantor was the biggest sale of Domino's Pizza shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$443, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 43%of Diana Cantor's holding.

Insiders in Domino's Pizza didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DPZ Insider Trading Volume June 10th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Domino's Pizza insiders own about US$112m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Domino's Pizza Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Domino's Pizza shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Domino's Pizza is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Domino's Pizza. Be aware that Domino's Pizza is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

