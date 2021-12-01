Independent Director David Taylor Just Bought 21% More Shares In Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Investors who take an interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) should definitely note that the Independent Director, David Taylor, recently paid US$35.96 per share to buy US$216k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 21%.

Delta Air Lines Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Glen Hauenstein, for US$2.6m worth of shares, at about US$43.46 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$36.20). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 15.75k shares worth US$600k. But insiders sold 100.87k shares worth US$4.5m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Delta Air Lines shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:DAL Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Insider Ownership of Delta Air Lines

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Delta Air Lines insiders own about US$87m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Delta Air Lines Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Delta Air Lines insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Delta Air Lines is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

