Independent Director David Ramsay Just Bought 18% More Shares In Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Potential Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, David Ramsay, recently bought US$215k worth of stock, paying US$1.08 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 18%.

Savara Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director David Ramsay was not their only acquisition of Savara shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$1.45 per share in a US$1m purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.14). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Savara insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SVRA Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Savara insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$2.8m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Savara Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Savara stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Savara. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Savara (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

