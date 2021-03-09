Independent Director David Lamond Just Bought 2.4% More Shares In Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Those following along with Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by David Lamond, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.8m on stock at an average price of US$35.34. While that only increased their holding size by 2.4%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cortexyme

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director David Lamond was not their only acquisition of Cortexyme shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$56.42 per share in a US$2.5m purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$40.06 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Cortexyme insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$44.97. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CRTX Insider Trading Volume March 10th 2021

Insider Ownership of Cortexyme

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Cortexyme insiders own 27% of the company, worth about US$325m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cortexyme Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Cortexyme. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Cortexyme you should be aware of, and 1 of these is concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

