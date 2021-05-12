Independent Director David Eidson Just Bought 120% More Shares In Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Independent Director, David Eidson, recently bought US$82k worth of stock, for US$27.18 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 120%, which is arguably a good sign.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Thomas Holder for US$206k worth of shares, at about US$20.59 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$26.62. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Atlantic Capital Bancshares insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$15.30. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ACBI Insider Trading Volume May 12th 2021

Does Atlantic Capital Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Atlantic Capital Bancshares insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 4.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Atlantic Capital Bancshares Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Atlantic Capital Bancshares we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Atlantic Capital Bancshares. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Atlantic Capital Bancshares and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

