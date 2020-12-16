Independent Director Che-Wei Lin Just Bought 42% More Shares In Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Investors who take an interest in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Che-Wei Lin, recently paid US$7.82 per share to buy US$199k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 42%.

Applied Optoelectronics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Che-Wei Lin was the biggest purchase of Applied Optoelectronics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$8.32. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Applied Optoelectronics insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 35.40k shares for US$289k. On the other hand they divested 12.50k shares, for US$176k. In total, Applied Optoelectronics insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:AAOI Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2020

Does Applied Optoelectronics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Applied Optoelectronics insiders own 5.3% of the company, worth about US$10m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Applied Optoelectronics Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Applied Optoelectronics insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Applied Optoelectronics.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

