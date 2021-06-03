Independent Director Carlos Cardoso Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

We'd be surprised if Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Carlos Cardoso, recently sold US$202k worth of stock at US$190 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 38% in their holding.

Hubbell Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, David Nord, for US$5.9m worth of shares, at about US$150 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$190). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 27% of David Nord's holding.

Insiders in Hubbell didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HUBB Insider Trading Volume June 3rd 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.6% of Hubbell shares, worth about US$61m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hubbell Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Hubbell.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

