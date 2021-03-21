Independent Director Brian Bailey Just Bought 16% More Shares In Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Investors who take an interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Brian Bailey, recently paid US$134 per share to buy US$201k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 16%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bandwidth

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Director, John Murdock, sold US$3.8m worth of shares at a price of US$154 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$123. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Bandwidth shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BAND Insider Trading Volume March 21st 2021

Insider Ownership of Bandwidth

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Bandwidth insiders own 13% of the company, currently worth about US$397m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bandwidth Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Bandwidth insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Bandwidth is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

