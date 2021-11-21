Independent Director Anne MacDonald Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

We'd be surprised if Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Anne MacDonald, recently sold US$239k worth of stock at US$123 per share. That sale was 50% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Boot Barn Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, James Conroy, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$931k worth of shares at a price of US$73.77 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$126, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 48% of James Conroy's stake.

In the last year Boot Barn Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BOOT Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Boot Barn Holdings insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Boot Barn Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Boot Barn Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Boot Barn Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Boot Barn Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

