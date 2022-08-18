Independent Director Andrew Gessow Just Bought 6.1% More Shares In Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Andrew Gessow, the Independent Director of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) recently shelled out US$59k to buy stock, at US$2.35 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 6.1%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Quotient Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Robert McDonald made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$150k worth of shares at a price of US$7.38 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.34). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Quotient Technology insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$4.67 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:QUOT Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Quotient Technology

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Quotient Technology insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 7.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Quotient Technology Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Quotient Technology shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Quotient Technology and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

