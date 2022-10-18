Nasdaq-Listed Companies
Independent Co-Vice Chairman Beat Kahli Just Bought 2.5% More Shares In VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Potential VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Co-Vice Chairman, Beat Kahli, recently bought US$112k worth of stock, paying US$6.95 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

VOXX International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Co-Vice Chairman Beat Kahli was not the only time they bought VOXX International shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$333k worth of shares at a price of US$10.37 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$6.91. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$3.6m for 343.36k shares. But insiders sold 1.00k shares worth US$10k. In total, VOXX International insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
NasdaqGS:VOXX Insider Trading Volume October 18th 2022

Does VOXX International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. VOXX International insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The VOXX International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest VOXX International insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing VOXX International. For example - VOXX International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

