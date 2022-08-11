Independent Chairman Robert Mylod Just Bought 32% More Shares In Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Those following along with Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Robert Mylod, Independent Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking US$967k on stock at an average price of US$1,934. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 32%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Booking Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Mylod is the biggest insider purchase of Booking Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$2,024. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Booking Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Robert Mylod was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:BKNG Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Booking Holdings insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$163m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Booking Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Booking Holdings. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Booking Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

