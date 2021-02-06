Independent Chairman of the Board Sang Lee Just Bought 1.0% More Shares In PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Investors who take an interest in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Sang Lee, recently paid US$11.61 per share to buy US$139k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.0%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

PCB Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Don Rhee for US$696k worth of shares, at about US$15.20 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$13.23 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months PCB Bancorp insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$10.92. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that PCB Bancorp insiders own 17% of the company, worth about US$34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PCB Bancorp Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest PCB Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for PCB Bancorp and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

