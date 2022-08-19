Independent Chairman of the Board Franklin Myers Just Bought 5.1% More Shares In HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Potential HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Chairman of the Board, Franklin Myers, recently bought US$250k worth of stock, paying US$51.98 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 5.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HF Sinclair

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & CFO, Richard Voliva, for US$5.0m worth of shares, at about US$50.25 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$52.89). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was 51% of Richard Voliva's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 24.00k shares for US$1.1m. On the other hand they divested 121.38k shares, for US$6.2m. In total, HF Sinclair insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:DINO Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Insider Ownership Of HF Sinclair

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that HF Sinclair insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$42m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The HF Sinclair Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for HF Sinclair is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that HF Sinclair is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing HF Sinclair. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with HF Sinclair (including 1 which is potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

