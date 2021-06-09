Independent Chairman K’Lynne Johnson Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

We'd be surprised if Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Chairman, K’Lynne Johnson, recently sold US$172k worth of stock at US$66.92 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 40% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Trinseo

The Independent Director, Jeffrey Cote, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$329k worth of shares at a price of US$65.82 each. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$65.90, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 46% of Jeffrey Cote's holding.

In total, Trinseo insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TSE Insider Trading Volume June 9th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Trinseo insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Trinseo Tell Us?

Insiders sold Trinseo shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Trinseo is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Trinseo (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

