News & Insights

Personal Finance

Independent Broker’s Lead the Pack in RILAs

July 24, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Independent Broker’s Lead the Pack in RILAs

As more Americans retire without pensions, individual annuities are becoming crucial for financial security. Registered index-linked annuities (RILAs) have gained popularity, especially during the pandemic due to their downside protection and upside potential. 

 

In 2023, RILA sales reached $47 billion, a 15% increase from 2022, marking nine consecutive years of growth. This trend is expected to continue, with forecasts predicting sales of $52 billion in 2024 and $57 billion in 2025. 

 

RILAs, primarily sold through independent broker-dealers, are now outpacing traditional variable annuities in sales. The market, driven by innovation and new entrants, is poised for sustained growth.

Finsum: Independent broker dealers leading the pack is interesting and something to monitor during the annuity boom. 

  • annuities
  • variable annuities
  • advisors

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.