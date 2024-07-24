Independent Broker’s Lead the Pack in RILAs

As more Americans retire without pensions, individual annuities are becoming crucial for financial security. Registered index-linked annuities (RILAs) have gained popularity, especially during the pandemic due to their downside protection and upside potential.
In 2023, RILA sales reached $47 billion, a 15% increase from 2022, marking nine consecutive years of growth. This trend is expected to continue, with forecasts predicting sales of $52 billion in 2024 and $57 billion in 2025.
RILAs, primarily sold through independent broker-dealers, are now outpacing traditional variable annuities in sales. The market, driven by innovation and new entrants, is poised for sustained growth.
Finsum: Independent broker dealers leading the pack is interesting and something to monitor during the annuity boom.
