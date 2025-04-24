INDEPENDENT BANK|MI Earnings Results: $IBCP Reports Quarterly Earnings

INDEPENDENT BANK|MI ($IBCP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, beating estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $54,110,000, beating estimates of $44,267,388 by $9,842,612.

INDEPENDENT BANK|MI Insider Trading Activity

INDEPENDENT BANK|MI insiders have traded $IBCP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARRY R JR DANIEL (Executive Vice President) sold 3,851 shares for an estimated $150,766

GAVIN A. MOHR (Executive Vice President) purchased 800 shares for an estimated $29,368

PATRICK J ERVIN (Executive Vice President) purchased 275 shares for an estimated $10,432

INDEPENDENT BANK|MI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of INDEPENDENT BANK|MI stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

