INDEPENDENT BANK|MA Earnings Preview: Recent $INDB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INDEPENDENT BANK|MA ($INDB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $178,540,800 and earnings of $1.18 per share.

INDEPENDENT BANK|MA Insider Trading Activity

INDEPENDENT BANK|MA insiders have traded $INDB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONNA L ABELLI sold 640 shares for an estimated $44,819

INDEPENDENT BANK|MA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of INDEPENDENT BANK|MA stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INDEPENDENT BANK|MA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INDB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

