INDEPENDENT BANK|MA Earnings Preview: Recent $INDB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INDEPENDENT BANK|MA ($INDB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $178,540,800 and earnings of $1.18 per share.
INDEPENDENT BANK|MA Insider Trading Activity
INDEPENDENT BANK|MA insiders have traded $INDB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DONNA L ABELLI sold 640 shares for an estimated $44,819
INDEPENDENT BANK|MA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of INDEPENDENT BANK|MA stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 827,793 shares (+687.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,136,032
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 378,224 shares (+285.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,278,198
- STATE STREET CORP added 285,950 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,355,130
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 137,604 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,832,800
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 132,886 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,529,952
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 121,906 shares (+302.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,825,146
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 118,222 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,588,670
INDEPENDENT BANK|MA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INDB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
