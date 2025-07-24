Independent Bank Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Independent Bank (IBCP) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $16.87 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $18.52 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Independent Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.87 Mln. vs. $18.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.88 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.