Independent Bank price target raised to $72 from $65 at Seaport Research

October 22, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Independent Bank (INDB) to $72 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The stock is down following the company’s Q3 EPS miss and office credit concerns, which represents a buying opportunity, the analyst tells investors. The company still posted strong earnings and remains well-positioned on credit, the firm adds.

