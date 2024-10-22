Independent Bank price target raised to $72 from $65 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Independent Bank (INDB) to $72 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The stock is down following the company’s Q3 EPS miss and office credit concerns, which represents a buying opportunity, the analyst tells investors. The company still posted strong earnings and remains well-positioned on credit, the firm adds.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on INDB:
- Independent Bank upgraded to Strong Buy from Market Perform at Raymond James
- Independent Bank price target raised to $65 from $62 at Keefe Bruyette
- Independent Bank Reports Q3 Profit Amid Challenges
- Independent Bank reports Q3 EPS $1.01, consensus $1.05
- INDB Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.