Independent Bank management to meet virtually with Seaport Research

Virtual Meeting to be held on November 5 at 12:45 pm hosted by Seaport Research.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on INDB:
- Independent Bank price target raised to $72 from $65 at Seaport Research
- Independent Bank upgraded to Strong Buy from Market Perform at Raymond James
- Independent Bank price target raised to $65 from $62 at Keefe Bruyette
- Independent Bank Reports Q3 Profit Amid Challenges
- Independent Bank reports Q3 EPS $1.01, consensus $1.05
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.