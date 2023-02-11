Independent Bank (IBCP) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Independent Bank said on February 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $22.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.80%, the lowest has been 2.26%, and the highest has been 7.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.01 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.03% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Independent Bank is $24.99. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $27.82. The average price target represents an increase of 9.03% from its latest reported closing price of $22.92.

The projected annual revenue for Independent Bank is $172MM, a decrease of 16.73%. The projected annual EPS is $2.84, a decrease of 5.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Independent Bank. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBCP is 0.07%, an increase of 11.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 19,991K shares. The put/call ratio of IBCP is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,331K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 24.01% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 629K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 615K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 6.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 599K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 497K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBCP by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Independent Bank Corporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Independent Bank Corporation is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.