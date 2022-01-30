Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.38

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) will increase its dividend on the 17th of February to US$0.38. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.9%, which is below the industry average.

Independent Bank Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, Independent Bank Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 6.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 36%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Independent Bank Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from US$0.24 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.52. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 26% a year over that time. Independent Bank Group has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Independent Bank Group has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Independent Bank Group's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Independent Bank Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Independent Bank Group that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

