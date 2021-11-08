Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Dividends
Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.64, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBTX was $73.64, representing a -8.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.71 and a 43.58% increase over the 52 week low of $51.29.

IBTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). IBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.3. Zacks Investment Research reports IBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.14%, compared to an industry average of 24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ibtx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

