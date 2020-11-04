Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.44, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBTX was $53.44, representing a -15.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.16 and a 162.6% increase over the 52 week low of $20.35.

IBTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). IBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.49. Zacks Investment Research reports IBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.07%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

