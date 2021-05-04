Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 05, 2021

Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.57, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBTX was $75.57, representing a -6.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.71 and a 205.58% increase over the 52 week low of $24.73.

IBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.03. Zacks Investment Research reports IBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.65%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

