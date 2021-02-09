Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IBTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBTX was $68.96, representing a -1.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.19 and a 238.87% increase over the 52 week low of $20.35.

IBTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). IBTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.67. Zacks Investment Research reports IBTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .15%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

